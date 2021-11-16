One dead, three feared to be drowned in Telangana's Maneru

By Express News Service

SIRCILLA: One student died and three others are feared drowned in Maneru here on Monday late evening while they were swimming. The body of Ganesh has been fished out and efforts are going on to rescue the others. Those washed away were named Venkatasai, Rakesh and Ajay.

The four students went to the lake on bicycles and for some time, played around in the water. Later they went deeper into the lake with an intention to swim but were sucked inside. Learning about the incident Industries Minister KT Rama Rao sent a team to rescue the other students.