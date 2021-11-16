STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Photos don’t show crime scene clearly: Cop

The judicial commission in the Shadnagar encounter case on Monday questioned head constable D Srikanth based on a series of photographs and video clips.

Published: 16th November 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

2019 Hyderabad encounter, Hyderabad Veterinarian rape and murder case

People raise slogans in favour of police at the encounter site, where four accused in the rape-and-murder case were killed in an exchange of fire with police. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The judicial commission on Monday questioned head constable D Srikanth based on a series of photographs and video clips. 

Pointing to one of the photographs, when the commission asked if the photograph reflects different bunds leading to the scene of the occurrence, he said that the photograph is not very clear. When asked if the field is not clearly seen in the photographs, he agreed and added that the bunds are also not clearly visible. 
He mentioned that the photographs shown to him don’t capture the place where the incident occurred but show the place adjacent to the scene.

He said he did not observe if the Clues team were present at the spot during the inquest proceedings of the accused. He added that he also doesn’t remember the Clues team and the Investigating Officer (IO) seizing pistols, cartridges and other material from the spot. 

He stated that the place where the bodies of the accused were lying, which was cordoned off, and the tent erected near the spot, were very close, but it appears that the photograph was taken from one side.
Srikanth added that the photographs show the public showering flower petals from above the underpass, but he didn’t know on whom they were showering the petals. He also agreed that the photographs show people feeding sweets to the police personnel but didn’t know the reason behind it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha rape and murder Shadnagar encounter Judicial Commission Telangana government
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp