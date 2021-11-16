Photos don’t show crime scene clearly: Cop

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The judicial commission on Monday questioned head constable D Srikanth based on a series of photographs and video clips.

Pointing to one of the photographs, when the commission asked if the photograph reflects different bunds leading to the scene of the occurrence, he said that the photograph is not very clear. When asked if the field is not clearly seen in the photographs, he agreed and added that the bunds are also not clearly visible.

He mentioned that the photographs shown to him don’t capture the place where the incident occurred but show the place adjacent to the scene.

He said he did not observe if the Clues team were present at the spot during the inquest proceedings of the accused. He added that he also doesn’t remember the Clues team and the Investigating Officer (IO) seizing pistols, cartridges and other material from the spot.

He stated that the place where the bodies of the accused were lying, which was cordoned off, and the tent erected near the spot, were very close, but it appears that the photograph was taken from one side.

Srikanth added that the photographs show the public showering flower petals from above the underpass, but he didn’t know on whom they were showering the petals. He also agreed that the photographs show people feeding sweets to the police personnel but didn’t know the reason behind it.