Ragging rears its ugly head again in KMC; college officials dismiss claims

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Tension prevailed at the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) on Monday after a tweet, purportedly posted by a junior student alleging that a group of seniors was ragging him and scores of other students, started doing the rounds on the social networking platform.

Tagging official Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the ‘student’, on a now-deleted account (@IamReddyy) alleged: “About 50 fourth-year students in an inebriated condition are ragging first-year students. Please help ASAP. Apart from forcing the juniors to consume alcohol, the senior students are also making the first-year students do unspeakable things. Exact location: new men’s hostel 1, Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal (sic).”

Speaking to the media, Mattewada Inspector T Ganesh stated that they went around the hostel and interacted with third and fourth-year students. “We also tried to find the whereabouts of the ‘student’ who posted the tweet, but to no avail,” Ganesh said. On being informed, a central team from Hyderabad also visited the campus, carried out a probe and concluded that no ragging incident took place at KMC.

Speaking to Express, KMC Principal Dr D Mohan Das also dismissed the claims stating that the senior students were busy organising the freshers’ day and that he did not receive any complaint, written or verbal, regarding a ragging incident. “However, we have instructed the anti-ragging panel to carry out an inquiry and submit a report,” he added. A case has been registered to find the person who posted the tweet.

No evidence found

Mattewada police officials visited the campus on Monday and inquired about the incident. However, no one came forward with substantial inputs that proved the tweet right