Suspicion of black magic clouds another death

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Family members of a man who died in his agricultural field in Kumrambheem Asifabad district have alleged that he was killed over suspicion of performing black magic.

According to the police, Attram Telang Rao, 50 went to the field on Sunday night to protect the paddy and cotton crops from the wild boars, as was his usual practice. He would usually return home by 5 am in the morning, but did not do so on Monday. When his family went to the field to check, they found his body.

Rao’s wife Attram Sombhai alleged that a couple from their village — Attram Sonerao and his wife — had killed her husband. She said five months ago, Sonerao’s son Vinod had died owing to health issues, but Vinod’s family had accused her husband of killing Vinod by doing black magic.