STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Suspicion of black magic clouds another death

Attram Telang Rao’s wife Attram Sombhai alleged that a couple from their village — Attram Sonerao and his wife  — had killed her husband after having alleged him of performing black magic.

Published: 16th November 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Family members of a man who died in his agricultural field in Kumrambheem Asifabad district have alleged that he was killed over suspicion of performing black magic. 

According to the police, Attram Telang Rao, 50 went to the field on Sunday night to protect the paddy and cotton crops from the wild boars, as was his usual practice. He would usually return home by 5 am in the morning, but did not do so on Monday. When his family went to the field to check, they found his body.

Rao’s wife Attram Sombhai alleged that a couple from their village — Attram Sonerao and his wife  — had killed her husband. She said five months ago, Sonerao’s son Vinod had died owing to health issues, but Vinod’s family had accused her husband of killing Vinod by doing black magic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
death Adilabad police black magic
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp