Telangana MLC polls: TRS clears six names including ex-Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy

As expected Siddipet district Collector P Venkata Ramo Reddy was selected as MLC candidate a day after his resignation to All India Services. 

Published: 16th November 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Former Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy

Former Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS has cleared the names former chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukhender Reddy, former minister Kadiam Srihari, Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash, Huzurabad TRS leader P Kaushik Reddy, T Ravinder Rao and former IAS officer P Venkata Rami Reddy for six vacant MLC seats under MLAs' category. All of them filed their papers on Tuesday.

Surprisingly, Rajya Sabha member Banda Prakash was also selected for the Council, though he had two more years tenure as RS member. In his place, TRS may send former Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary to Rajya Sabha. 

P Kaushik Reddy's nomination to Council under Governor's quota was not cleared by the Raj Bhavan. Thus, the TRS has decided him to send to the Council under MLA's quota.

However, the TRS not announced the names officially and asked the candidates to file nominations. The candidates filed nominations today,  on the last day of filing nominations. All the six TRS candidates will be declared elected after the scrutiny of nominations. No opposition party in the Assembly has the strength to field the candidates.

Meanwhile, notification for election of 12 MLCs  under Local Authorities' segment issued today. The polling will take place on December 10.

TAGS
Gutha Sukhender Reddy TRS Telangana MLC elections Kadiam Srihari Banda Prakash P Kaushik Reddy
