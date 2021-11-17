STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC adjourns case hearing on Citizenship Amendment Act PIL

BJP leader N Indrasena Reddy had earlier filed a PIL in the Telangana Hogh Court questioning the state government's action to introduce and pass a resolution in the assembly against CAA, 2019.

Published: 17th November 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday opined that since there were several cases pending before the Supreme Court with regard to Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, any similar petitions filed in the High Court could be heard after the Apex Court adjudicates the petitions before it. The High Court then adjourned the case to April next year.

The High Court division bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma adjourned the case on a PIL filed by former MLA, BJP leader,  N Indrasena Reddy questioning the action of the Telangana government, in introducing and passing the resolution in State Legislative Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.  Counsel for the petitioner Y Balaji argued that the resolution passed by the Telangana State Legislative Assembly is illegal and against the Constitution. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Citizenship Amendment Act CAA N Indrasena Reddy
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp