Telangana HC adjourns case hearing on Citizenship Amendment Act PIL

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday opined that since there were several cases pending before the Supreme Court with regard to Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, any similar petitions filed in the High Court could be heard after the Apex Court adjudicates the petitions before it. The High Court then adjourned the case to April next year.

The High Court division bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma adjourned the case on a PIL filed by former MLA, BJP leader, N Indrasena Reddy questioning the action of the Telangana government, in introducing and passing the resolution in State Legislative Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. Counsel for the petitioner Y Balaji argued that the resolution passed by the Telangana State Legislative Assembly is illegal and against the Constitution.