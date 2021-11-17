STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pilot inspection of TS-TRANSCO towers using drones successful

The inspection of the Extra High Tension transmission towers and lines of TS-TRANSCO was conducted in partnership with the emerging technologies wing of the Telangana ITE&C department.

Published: 17th November 2021 07:56 AM



Image used for representation. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Emerging Technologies Wing of Telangana’s ITE&C Department, in partnership with TS-TRANSCO and Hyderabad-based start-up named Centillion Networks, successfully concluded the pilot aerial survey of the Extra High Tension (EHT) transmission towers and lines using drones.

Apart from it, Centillion Networks also demonstrated its capabilities in drone technology for inspection, monitoring and patrolling of sub-stations with high-quality 4K resolution cameras and AI-based image recognition system. The inspection of each tower was completed within 20 minutes.

“Telangana is one of the leading States in leveraging drones across various use-cases, and the inspection of towers for TS-TRANSCO is one of most innovative of them. The use of drones can both speed up the activities and reduce the hazards to humans in various situations such as this. With the new drone rules liberalising the sector, the adoption can be rapidly scaled,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department. 

