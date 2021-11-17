Pilot inspection of TS-TRANSCO towers using drones successful

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Emerging Technologies Wing of Telangana’s ITE&C Department, in partnership with TS-TRANSCO and Hyderabad-based start-up named Centillion Networks, successfully concluded the pilot aerial survey of the Extra High Tension (EHT) transmission towers and lines using drones.

Apart from it, Centillion Networks also demonstrated its capabilities in drone technology for inspection, monitoring and patrolling of sub-stations with high-quality 4K resolution cameras and AI-based image recognition system. The inspection of each tower was completed within 20 minutes.

“Telangana is one of the leading States in leveraging drones across various use-cases, and the inspection of towers for TS-TRANSCO is one of most innovative of them. The use of drones can both speed up the activities and reduce the hazards to humans in various situations such as this. With the new drone rules liberalising the sector, the adoption can be rapidly scaled,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department.