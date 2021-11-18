STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress sets deadline of November 23 for Telangana government to procure paddy

During the massive protest on the issue of paddy procurement, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy warned the CM that the party would begin an agitation if the govt fails to procure all the paddy from farmers

TPCC president Revanth Reddy along with Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarkha and party workers stage a protest demanding to buy paddy (Express Photo | R V K Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Declaring its plans for an agitation in solidarity with farmers, the Telangana Congress leadership demanded that the state government procure paddy irrespective of the Centre’s stand and set a deadline of November 23. Later, it said it will begin an agitation across the state including laying siege to Pragati Bhavan.

During the massive protest programme on the issue of paddy procurement, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy warned the Chief Minister that the party would begin an agitation if the state government fails to procure all the paddy from farmers. “Today we are giving a representation to the Agriculture Commissioner, as part of a proper approach under democracy. But from tomorrow all the party workers would be meeting farmers across the state to express solidarity with them. If the government fails to procure the paddy by November 23, we shall take up an agitation,” he warned.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka linked the issue with the central government’s farm policy. He alleged that rather passing a resolution against the farm laws, the Chief Minister was indulging in drama with BJP. “Both the parties are not only confusing farmers, but there is a grand scheme to push farmers to the brink, so that they as a last resort sell their produce to companies being favoured by Modi,” he alleged.

Earlier during the day, a massive rally was undertaken by the party’s leaders from Nampally to the Agriculture Commissionerate holding rice plants, with some dressed as farmers. Later, they held a sit-in protest in front of the office near Nizam College as a mark of protest.

