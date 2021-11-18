Officials continue survey at Eatala Rajender & co’s hatchery

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Officials from the Survey and Land Records wing of the Revenue Department continued the survey at Jamuna Hatcheries, owned by BJP MLA-elect and former minister Eatala Rajender’s family, at Achampet village in Masaipet mandal on Wednesday.

On the day the officials surveyed about 82 acres in Survey No 77 to 82 in Achampet village. The authorities had surveyed about 18.35 acres of land belonging to 22 farmers on the first day.

However, even after two days of surveying, the officials concerned have not disclosed their findings, including if the Jamuna Hatcheries management indeed encroached upon assigned lands. When Express spoke to a few officials, they said that the details would be revealed only after completing the entire process on Thursday evening.

In the meantime, a group of ryots staged a protest and dharna in front of the Jamuna Hatcheries on Wednesday stating that the company management forcibly acquired their lands. The protestors also demanded that the lands be returned to them. A few assigned land beneficiaries also held a dharna in Narsapur constituency demanding MLA Madan Reddy’s intervention. On learning about the protest, Madan Reddy reached the spot, held discussions with the protestors and pacified them.

The legislator stated that all the affected beneficiaries would get back their lands soon after the completion of the survey. “Once the survey is completed, we would get a clear picture as to how much land the company encroached,” he said.