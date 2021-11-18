STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reject former Collector’s MLC nomination: Telangana Congress to Election Commission

Telangana Congress sought the rejection of former IAS P Venkata Rami Reddy's MLC nomination on the grounds that the Department of Personnel Training was yet to accept his resignation.

TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders submit a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer, in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021. (Photo | EPS)

HYDERABAD: Hurling ‘corruption charges’ at former Siddipet Collector P Venkata Rami Reddy, TPCC leaders, led by president A Revanth Reddy, met Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel on Wednesday. 

They sought the rejection of his MLC nomination on the grounds that the DoPT (Department of Personnel Training) was yet to accept his resignation. They also complained about the Returning Officer of the election over his alleged failure to follow norms.  

Revanth alleged that the RO had failed to upload or provide details of the affidavits of MLC candidates before they were subjected to scrutiny. “As the documents were not uploaded, we complained against the Returning Officer,” the Congress chief said. 

“How can the Chief Secretary accept a corrupt official’s resignation when cases are pending against him in courts,” Revanth asked. “In his affidavit, Rami Reddy mentioned ‘nil’ cases, when there are scores of corruption cases against him,” he added. 

