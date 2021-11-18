Set up help desks for Dharani: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday asked the officials concerned to address the glitches in the Dharani portal and bring in modules that would be of help to the users of the portal. He said that MeeSeva operators should be trained on various options and modules of the portal. He also wanted the District Collectors to attend ZP and Municipal meetings and present a powerpoint presentation on the functioning of Dharani. He wanted the Collectors to set up Dharani help desks for the public.

Harish gave these directions at a review meeting of a Cabinet sub-committee on the redressal of problems being encountered in Dharani portal, at Pragathi Bhavan. The Minister said that in just one year, more than 10 lakh transactions have been recorded on the portal. The officials informed him that they had received 98,049 applications with regard to lands listed in the banned category and that they had resolved about 82,472 applications.

The sub-committee also discussed various options that had to be built into the portal to make it more efficient. The members who attended the meeting were G Jagdish Reddy, P Sabita Indrareddy and Vemula Prashanth Reddy.