STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Set up help desks for Dharani: Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao

Harish gave these directions at a review meeting of a Cabinet sub-committee on the redressal of problems being encountered in Dharani portal.

Published: 18th November 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao addresses a review meeting on Dharani portal, on Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021.

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao addresses a review meeting on Dharani portal, on Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday asked the officials concerned to address the glitches in the Dharani portal and bring in modules that would be of help to the users of the portal. He said that MeeSeva operators should be trained on various options and modules of the portal. He also wanted the District Collectors to attend ZP and Municipal meetings and present a powerpoint presentation on the functioning of Dharani. He wanted the Collectors to set up Dharani help desks for the public. 

Harish gave these directions at a review meeting of a Cabinet sub-committee on the redressal of problems being encountered in Dharani portal, at Pragathi Bhavan. The Minister said that in just one year, more than 10 lakh transactions have been recorded on the portal. The officials informed him that they had received 98,049 applications with regard to lands listed in the banned category and that they had resolved about 82,472 applications.

The sub-committee also discussed various options that had to be built into the portal to make it more efficient. The members who attended the meeting were G Jagdish Reddy, P Sabita Indrareddy and Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharani Portal glitches Harish Rao
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp