BJYM workers, cops lock horns in Hyderabad

Though the police managed to take the youth activists into custody in different parts of the twin cities, many of them reached the party office to attend the dharna against unemployment in the state.

Published: 19th November 2021 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Police stop BJYM workers from toppling a barricade and entering the TSPSC office in Hyderabad on Thursday , Nov 18, 2021. (Photo | RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scores of BJP Yuva Morcha activists were detained by the police on Thursday as they staged a dharna in front of the party office in Nampally and attempted to take out a rally towards Nampally road in protest against the prevailing issue of unemployment in the State. 

Though the police managed to take the youth activists into custody in different parts of the twin cities, many of them reached the party office to attend the dharna. As the police had blocked the entrance of both the roads leading to the party office, the protesters entered the Amkari Bhavan (Excise office) located right in front of the BJP office and raised slogans against the State government. 

Many protesters were arrested and sent to various police stations in the city. They were released later in the day. Speaking to the media, A Bhanu Prakash, BJP Yuva Morcha State president, said that the priorities of the State government were evident with the rising number of wine shops and notifications for liquor licences. “On the other hand, there’s an inordinate delay in issuing job notifications and it is pushing youths to kill themselves,” he said.

