College waives topper’s fee, gives certificates

The student, who was featured on the front page of her college magazine for her academic achievement, was forced to work as daily wage labourer to pay her fees.

Published: 19th November 2021 07:43 AM

Thirupathamma, 17, who despite scoring 80% in her Inter second year, works as a daily wage earner in a dry fruits packing company.

Thirupathamma, 17, who despite scoring 80% in her Inter second year, works as a daily wage earner in a dry fruits packing company. (Photo | EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after Express published a story on the plight of 17-year-old Thirupathamma who was unable to seek admission for higher studies as her college refused to give her certificates owing to nonpayment of full fees, the Women Development and Child Welfare Department intervened and came to the rescue of the girl. “Today, the junior college released the certificates of Thirupathamma. We will also ensure that she continues further studies as per her choice,” WCD Telangana tweeted.

The student, who was featured on the front page of her college magazine for her academic achievement, was forced to work as a daily wage labourer to pay her fees. After the story was published, several donors came forward to support the student and a couple of others who were facing similar problems.

