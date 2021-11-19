Ex-Telangana Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary nominated as MLC under Governor's quota

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly S Madhusudhana Chary has been nominated to Legislative Council under Governor's quota. The State Cabinet recommended Chary's name to the Governor. According to sources, Raj Bhavan approved the same.

It may be recalled here that the State Cabinet recommended the name of Padi Kaushik Reddy, a TRS leader, under Governor's quota, before the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll. However, the Raj Bhavan held back the file. After Kaushik Reddy's name was cleared for the Legislative Council under MLAs quota, the Cabinet recommended the name of Madhusudhana Chary.