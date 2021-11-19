STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Ex-Telangana Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary nominated as MLC under Governor's quota

It may be recalled here that the State Cabinet recommended the name of Padi Kaushik Reddy, a TRS leader, under Governor's quota, before the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll.

Published: 19th November 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-Telangana Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary

Ex-Telangana Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Speaker of Telangana Legislative Assembly S Madhusudhana Chary has been nominated to Legislative Council under Governor's quota. The State Cabinet recommended Chary's name to the Governor. According to sources, Raj Bhavan approved the same.

It may be recalled here that the State Cabinet recommended the name of Padi Kaushik Reddy, a TRS leader, under Governor's quota, before the Huzurabad Assembly bypoll. However, the Raj Bhavan held back the file. After Kaushik Reddy's name was cleared for the Legislative Council under MLAs quota, the Cabinet recommended the name of Madhusudhana Chary. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Madhusudhana Chary Telangana Legislative Assembly Telangana Legislative Council Telangana MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy TRS
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp