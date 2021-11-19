STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC to hear Sreedhar Rao’s bail plea today

Telangana police caught the accused on the way to Hyderabad from Bengaluru and produced him before the Magistrate.

Published: 19th November 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sandhya Convention MD S Sreedhar Rao, on Thursday, knocked the doors of the High Court seeking bail on his “illegal arrest” by the SHO of Raidurg, Cyberabad. Police caught the accused on the way to Hyderabad from Bengaluru and produced him before the Magistrate. Initially, the Public Prosecutor opposed his bail application directly in High Court, seeking time to get instructions.

On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel MS Prasad informed the bench that the court can hear the case as per the provisions laid down in the Criminal Procedure Code. After hearing arguments of both sides, Justice Kanneganti Lalitha adjourned the plea to Friday and instructed that the case diary be placed in court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandhya convention MD arrest Telangana High Court
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp