Telangana HC to hear Sreedhar Rao’s bail plea today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sandhya Convention MD S Sreedhar Rao, on Thursday, knocked the doors of the High Court seeking bail on his “illegal arrest” by the SHO of Raidurg, Cyberabad. Police caught the accused on the way to Hyderabad from Bengaluru and produced him before the Magistrate. Initially, the Public Prosecutor opposed his bail application directly in High Court, seeking time to get instructions.

On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel MS Prasad informed the bench that the court can hear the case as per the provisions laid down in the Criminal Procedure Code. After hearing arguments of both sides, Justice Kanneganti Lalitha adjourned the plea to Friday and instructed that the case diary be placed in court.