Pay of mayors, deputy mayors, corporators hiked by 30% in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has enhanced the honorarium and conveyance allowance of mayors/deputy mayors, chairpersons/vice-chairpersons, corporators/ward members and co-option members of Urban Local Bodies across Telangana by 30 per cent. The increase will be reflected in the figures from June 2021.

In category-I, covering 13 municipal corporations, including the GHMC, the mayor’s honorarium has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 65,000 and deputy mayor’s from Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,500. The honorarium of ward members and corporators has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800.