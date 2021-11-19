STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay of mayors, deputy mayors, corporators hiked by 30% in Telangana

The honorarium of ward members and corporators has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800.

Published: 19th November 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 09:16 AM

The salary revision will come reflected in the figures from June 2021. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has enhanced the honorarium and conveyance allowance of mayors/deputy mayors, chairpersons/vice-chairpersons, corporators/ward members and co-option members of Urban Local Bodies across Telangana by 30 per cent. The increase will be reflected in the figures from June 2021.

In category-I, covering 13 municipal corporations, including the GHMC, the mayor’s honorarium has been  increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 65,000 and deputy mayor’s from Rs 25,000 to Rs 32,500. The honorarium of ward members and corporators has been hiked from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,800.

