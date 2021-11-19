STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Stop your theatrics, start fixing the problem: Telangana Congress on paddy issue

TPCC president  Revanth Reddy gave an ultimatum to the TRS government and warned that the Congress workers would lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan if the paddy procurement issue was not resolved by Nov 23.

Published: 19th November 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders hit the streets of Hyderabad on Thursday, demanding a solution to the paddy procurement logjam

Congress leaders hit the streets of Hyderabad on Thursday, demanding a solution to the paddy procurement logjam, Nov 18, 2021. (Photo | RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In solidarity with the paddy farmers of Telangana, the TPCC took out a massive rally from the Public Garden to the Agriculture Commissionerate in Basheerbagh on Thursday. Party president A Revanth Reddy gave an ultimatum to the State government and warned that the Congress workers would lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan if the paddy procurement issue was not resolved by November 23. The party leaders will meet farmers at harvesting points across the State from Friday, he said. 

While some Congress leaders were seen holding paddy crops, others were dressed as farmers at the rally, which was led by the senior leaders of the party, including former TPCC chiefs and legislators. Scores of workers participated in the rally amid heavy police bandobast. Later, they staged a sit-in protest in front of the Commissioner’s office, which was cordoned off. 

Addressing supporters, Revanth demanded that the TRS government end the ‘political drama’ with the Centre and think about resolving the problem. “I hoped that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would announce his plan of action at the protest programme at Indira Park. But he failed to come up with a concrete solution that would reaffirm his commitment to the farmers,” he said.

The MP said that if BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy were serious about farmers’ issues, they should have taken the matter up with the Union government. “Both the BJP and the TRS are enacting a drama. Farmers, meanwhile, are losing their lives,” he alleged. 

Ridiculing KCR’s meeting with the Governor after the protest at Indira Park, Revanth said, “The government is staging a protest and submitting a representation to the Governor, who is nothing more than a rubber stamp. With just days to go for the Parliament’s winter session, the Chief Minister does not have a plan of action.”

YSRTP reminds KCR of Sharmila’s ultimatum

After Congress issued the deadline of November 23 to the State government to fix the paddy problem, the YSRTP recalled that its chief YS Sharmila had previously issued an ultimatum to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the issue of procurement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Reddy Telangana Congress TRS government Telangana paddy procurement Talangana CM KCR Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp