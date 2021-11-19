Telangana minister KT Rama Rao expresses joy over PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has expressed his happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three controversial farm bills on Friday, against which farmers across the country have been agitating for over a year, braving all odds.

“The power of people is always greater than the people in power”



Proved once again by the Indian farmers who got what they demanded by their relentless agitation



Jai Kisan Jai Jawan#FarmLawsRepealed#TRSwithFarmers#FarmersProtest — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 19, 2021

