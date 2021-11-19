STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao expresses joy over PM Modi's decision to repeal farm laws

Rao took to Twitter as soon as the announcement was made and said that 'the power of people is always greater than the people in power'.

Published: 19th November 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has expressed his happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three controversial farm bills on Friday, against which farmers across the country have been agitating for over a year, braving all odds.

Rao took to Twitter as soon as the announcement was made and said, "The power of people is always greater than the people in power." He said that this was proved yet once again, as the Indian farmers got what they demanded by waging a relentless agitation.

