STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

BJP's Bandi Sanjay challenges TRS government over parboiled rice

In a statement released to the media, Sanjay ridiculed the maha dharna organised by the pink party and termed it as “something which achieved nothing”.

Published: 20th November 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Friday, assured that he would ensure the procurement of parboiled rice from Telangana in the upcoming Rabi season, if the State government could prove that the Centre was procuring it from any other State. “If the State government fails to do so, then it should give the entire paddy in the form of raw rice to the Centre from now on,” he added.

In a statement released to the media, Sanjay ridiculed the maha dharna organised by the pink party and termed it as “something which achieved nothing”. The parliamentarian also demanded that the State government speed up procuring paddy from thrashing areas, without giving any scope for the produce to sprout.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Telangana BJP Telangana CM KCR Parboiled rice procurement Telangana paddy procurement
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp