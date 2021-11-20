BJP's Bandi Sanjay challenges TRS government over parboiled rice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Friday, assured that he would ensure the procurement of parboiled rice from Telangana in the upcoming Rabi season, if the State government could prove that the Centre was procuring it from any other State. “If the State government fails to do so, then it should give the entire paddy in the form of raw rice to the Centre from now on,” he added.

In a statement released to the media, Sanjay ridiculed the maha dharna organised by the pink party and termed it as “something which achieved nothing”. The parliamentarian also demanded that the State government speed up procuring paddy from thrashing areas, without giving any scope for the produce to sprout.