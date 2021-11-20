Cloudy Friday in Hyderabad, State to see rains on Nov 20

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Twin Cities woke up to overcast weather with a thick blanket of clouds covering the skies as temperatures came down sharply.

With this, the maximum temperatures remained below normal at 27.4 degree Celsius. The prevailing weather conditions are attributed to the trough, which is running from the cyclonic circulation associated with the depression over north Tamil Nadu to interior Odisha across Coastal Andhra Pradesh at 1.5 km above Mean Sea Level.

Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at a few places till Saturday. Thereafter, light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at a few places for the next two days.