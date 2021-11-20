STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five arrested for smuggling ganja at MGBS

They were reportedly transporting 12 kg of ganja when they were arrested at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station. One of the main peddlers Jaya Muduli is absconding.

Published: 20th November 2021 08:32 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a joint operation, sleuths with the North Zone Task Force and Afzalgunj police arrested five persons at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) while they were reportedly transporting 12 kg of ganja. One of the main peddlers Jaya Muduli is absconding, the police said.

According to the police, as per the instructions by main peddler Jayaram Gallari, receiver Ankush Vinayak Rathod formed a gang of three other transporters from his hometown in Karnataka.

Ankush picked Dattati for selling the ganja, Maruthi Raghunath Rathod for transporting the banned drugs to the ordered destination. Another arrested person Lambadi Ramu is Ankush’s associate. Ankush had recently come into contact with Muduli, who offered 12 kg of ganja, the police said. 

