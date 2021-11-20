STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plan to build check dams on Hyderabad's Musi river to be scrapped

Irrigation officials suggest that bridges & check dams should be separate to avoid disturbing the floodwater system.

The Musi river, flowing in spate, is visibly close to overflowing over a bridge across the river at Chaderghat due to recent heavy rains in the State. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The plans of the State government to construct check dams across Musi river near to the existing bridges in the core city such as Chaderghat, Moosarambagh, Attapur, Puranapul, Nayapul, Langar Houz and other such spots is likely to be scrapped, sources say. 

The construction of check dams along the existing bridges of Musi river for the retention of water within were planned few metres away from the bridges as per the suggestions of experts with an idea to develop recreational facilities like boating, landscaping, cafeterias, sidewalks and parks with a potential to attract visitors and tourists, in line with the Musi River Development Project by Musi Riverfront  Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL).

But, the plans don’t look feasible at the existing bridges due to technical reasons. However, there are possibilities of having a few check dams at the 14 new bridges that have been proposed by the State government through Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL). 

The construction of check dams along the Musi river is under discussion.  While it was decided to construct bridges and check dams, it was decided that it wouldn’t be possible due to technical reasons. Sources say that the Irrigation Department officials have suggested that the bridges and check dams should be kept separate so as not to disturb the floodwater system. 

New bridges over Musi river are proposed for easy access to areas on both sides of the river for easy traffic movement. During recent meetings, it was decided that the proposed bridges should be constructed to carry water at the rate of 1.50 lakh cusecs and check dams can be constructed a  few metres from the new bridges.

However, at the existing bridges such as Nayapul, Chaderghat, Puranapul and Moosarambagh, the carrying capacity of floodwater is at a rate of 1.05 lakh cusecs. Officials are of the opinion that it would be best to have a capacity of at least 1.50 lakh cusecs without a pre-emptive threat. It was learned that the Irrigation Department officials have indicated that there wouldn’t be sufficient flow capacity if the bridges were built along with the check dams. Then, it was decided to build the bridges and check dams separately. 

As the Musi is sloping, due to this there is no significant level of standing water anywhere. Officials say that even if check dams are built, there will be no body of standing water in a large area. Officials say the water must be at least three metres high and cover an area of 800 to 1,000 square metres to make boating possible.

With this in view, the structures will be constructed at fixed heights to hold water at the check dams. If any silt accumulates at check dams where the water stands, a gated mechanism will be arranged to remove accumulated silt.

