STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Untimely rains rub salt into wounds of farmers in distress

Paddy that was being dried near procurement centres in order to reduce moisture content got soaked as a result of sudden and heavy rains across the state.

Published: 20th November 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

soaked paddy, rains, paddy submerged

Farmers helplessly watch over their piles of produce damaged in the rains at the Mahatmanagar procurement centre in Karimnagar districton Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sudden rains have been pushing the farmers, who brought their paddy to procurement centres, into severe stress for the past couple of days. Even after drying their produce to bring down moisture content, back-to-back rains are giving ryots sleepless nights.

Due to a 40-minute heavy shower at Rudrangi IKP centre in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Friday, a huge quantity of paddy that was being dried by farmers got completely soaked in rainwater. Though the farmers tried to cover the paddy heaps using tarpaulin covers, their efforts went in vain due to strong winds.

Farmers in Gangadhara mandal of Karimnagar, who had been waiting for procurement for many weeks, were also shocked by the sudden rains that washed their produce away. Similar rains were witnessed in Chevella mandal of Rangareddy district too that have left farmers, who had dried their paddy and maize produce at market yards and procurement centres, in severe losses. Ryots said that delay in procurement in the name of moisture content resulted in this situation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudden rains Telangana paddy procurement
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp