STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Vaccine hesitancy back? First dose jabs drop in Telangana 

According to the CoWIN dashboard, from November 8 to date, the total number of first dose vaccines is 79,000 doses daily, on average. Earlier, the same figure was between 1-1.5 lakh doses.

Published: 20th November 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

covid vaccination

For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana may have zoomed ahead with its first dose vaccinations touching 84.3 per cent of the targeted population. However, figures over the last 10 days show that the percentage of first dose vaccinations have declined considerably. 

According to the CoWIN dashboard, from November 8 till date, the total number of first dose vaccines is 79,000 doses daily, on average. Earlier, the same figure was between 1-1.5 lakh doses. On the other hand, the number of second doses is much higher.

The State has roughly 2.8 crore adult population across 33 districts and only 2.4 crore first doses have been given, leaving nearly 40-50 lakh beneficiaries behind. In terms of the second dose, only 38.5 per cent of the population has taken the same. This implies that only 1.17 crore individuals are fully vaccinated. 

Experts say complacency and vaccine hesitancy could be a factor. “Since cases are lower and no major issue is being reported, complacency has set in amongst individuals. Some people are shying away from the second dose since they are wary after experiencing side-effects from the first dose such as fever and body pains. We are motivating all to adhere to the dosage for best protection,” added an official from the Health Department.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccination Telangana Covid vaccination slow Covid vaccination Covid vaccine hesitancy
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp