Vaccine hesitancy back? First dose jabs drop in Telangana 

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana may have zoomed ahead with its first dose vaccinations touching 84.3 per cent of the targeted population. However, figures over the last 10 days show that the percentage of first dose vaccinations have declined considerably.

According to the CoWIN dashboard, from November 8 till date, the total number of first dose vaccines is 79,000 doses daily, on average. Earlier, the same figure was between 1-1.5 lakh doses. On the other hand, the number of second doses is much higher.

The State has roughly 2.8 crore adult population across 33 districts and only 2.4 crore first doses have been given, leaving nearly 40-50 lakh beneficiaries behind. In terms of the second dose, only 38.5 per cent of the population has taken the same. This implies that only 1.17 crore individuals are fully vaccinated.

Experts say complacency and vaccine hesitancy could be a factor. “Since cases are lower and no major issue is being reported, complacency has set in amongst individuals. Some people are shying away from the second dose since they are wary after experiencing side-effects from the first dose such as fever and body pains. We are motivating all to adhere to the dosage for best protection,” added an official from the Health Department.