STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Fewer bids: 43 wine shops face lucky draw hitch

Angry bidders stage protest in Asifabad, one applicant in Jagtial attempts suicide

Published: 21st November 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Prohibition and Excise Department officials draw lots for liquor shops in the Hyderabad and Secunderabad units on Saturday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: The Prohibition and Excise Department drew lots for the allotment of liquor stores across the State on Saturday. As many as 2,577 stores out of the total 2,621 were allotted, while the lucky draw for 43 stores was placed on hold in parts of the State, especially in Adilabad, due to a dearth of applications.

Excise officials launched an inquiry to ascertain why the number of applications received was fewer this time. The announcement for the allotment of the remaining wineshops will be made soon after the inquiry, they said. District Collectors oversaw the proceedings on Saturday to make the process more transparent.
The State government has provided reservations to Goud, SC and ST communities in the allotment and out of the total shops, 393 were allotted to Gouds, 262 to SCs and 131 to STs. As many as 67,849 applications were received for 2,620 shops across the State. 

In the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, 3,022 applications were received for 179 liquor shops. The drawing of lots for shop no. 66 was reportedly stopped abruptly due to reasons unknown, in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, an applicant from Sarangapur in Jagtial district attempted suicide as the lucky draw for shop no. 043 was postponed due to lack of applications. 

In erstwhile Adilabad district, the drawing of lots for 14 shops was postponed over fewer applications. The bidders of two liquor shops in Sirpur (U) and Lingapoor Agency mandals, where the process was halted, obstructed Kumrambheem-Asifabad District Collector Rahul Raj’s vehicle, demanding that the administration return the bid amounts. The police forcefully cleared them from the road to ensure safe passage for the Collector’s vehicle. Later, the bidders staged a protest in front of the Collector’s office.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp