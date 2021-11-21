STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jayaprakash Reddy slams YSRC for ‘insulting’ Naidu

Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy decried the way former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was treated by the ruling YSRCP legislators in the State’s Assembly. 

Published: 21st November 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA from Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy

MLA from Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy decried the way former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was treated by the ruling YSRCP legislators in the State’s Assembly. 

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, he said that in the united Andhra Pradesh, ruling party leaders never stooped so low and attacked an opposition leader with personals insults. “I condemn the way some of the leaders passed remarks against Babu’s family. I urge Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy not to encourage this kind of behaviour,” he said.  

He wanted the statements made by YSRCP legislators retracted. “Jagan, considering the seniority of Babu, should have a word with him to make him feel better. It was like the Kauravas embarrassing the Pandavas in a full public view,” the Congress MLA said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jayaprakash Reddy
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp