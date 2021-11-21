Jayaprakash Reddy slams YSRC for ‘insulting’ Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy decried the way former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was treated by the ruling YSRCP legislators in the State’s Assembly.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, he said that in the united Andhra Pradesh, ruling party leaders never stooped so low and attacked an opposition leader with personals insults. “I condemn the way some of the leaders passed remarks against Babu’s family. I urge Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy not to encourage this kind of behaviour,” he said.

He wanted the statements made by YSRCP legislators retracted. “Jagan, considering the seniority of Babu, should have a word with him to make him feel better. It was like the Kauravas embarrassing the Pandavas in a full public view,” the Congress MLA said.