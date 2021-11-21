STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLC polls: TPCC indecisive about fielding candidates

During a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, the party functionaries pondered over the pros and cons of fielding candidates.

Published: 21st November 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party, which had announced that it would contest the upcoming biennial elections to the Telangana Legislative Council earlier this week, is still unsure whether it would field candidates or not. During a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, the party functionaries pondered over the pros and cons of fielding candidates.

“We will reach a broader consensus before arriving at a conclusion in the next one or two days. The ruling party is trying to win the election with money power. The decision will be declared after bringing the ground realities to the notice of the high command,” said C Damodara Rajanarsimha, chairman of the Election Management Committee and former minister G Chinna Reddy.

