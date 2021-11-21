STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People can chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ in Urdu too: Muslim Rashtriya Manch

Quoting Hadith from Islam, Dr Kumar told the Muslims of the country that the according to Islam, being loyal to the country, was a part of their religion.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Raising the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ during a seminar held at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Dr Indresh Kumar, the national convenor of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said that when translated to Urdu, the same slogan was ‘Madar-e-Watan Hindustan Zindabad’. “Be it in Urdu or any other language, all citizens of the country have the freedom to say this in their mother tongue,” he said.At the seminar, Dr Kumar recited ‘Sare jahan se acha, Hindustan hamara’ penned by Allama Iqbal and said that he would never hesitate to recite the lines because they had ‘desh bhakti’. 

Elaborating on the significance of one’s mother tongue, Dr Kumar said that all the languages in the country had the same importance and that everyone should respect each other’s languages and traditions. 
He said that the Muslim Rashtrya Manch had been working to maintain and promote communal harmony in the country.   “No language or religion will teach hate or disrespect. But a few unsocial elements and politicians draw these lines for their political benefits. They don’t want to see the citizens united,” he said. 

Quoting Hadith from Islam, Dr Kumar told the Muslims of the country that the according to Islam, being loyal to the country, was a part of their religion. “Indian Muslims should follow the religion, while taking part in national development and peace. Development is possible only if the country is united,” he said.
Later in the day, he launched the SC, ST Rashtrya Manch (SRM) in Telangana during an event held at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Gachibowli.

