Telangana: Terrified of realtor, trainer waited a month to go to cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police who had registered a case against Sandhya Convention MD S Sreedhar Rao for sexually assaulting his bodyguard/gym trainer, are now gathering evidence based on the victim’s claims.

Meanwhile, Sreedhar Rao who was lodged at Central Prison, Cherlapally in connection with the cases registered against him at Raidurgam police station walked out on Saturday, following the Telangana High Court granting him bail on Friday. Sreedhar Rao who had hired the victim (34) as his personal trainer in October 2021, threatened him at knifepoint and sexually assaulted him a few days later. But the victim lodged a complaint after over a month.

Police say that victim was afraid of Sreedhar Rao who is quite powerful. When the realtor was arrested a week ago, the victim mustered courage and approached police, following which police registered a case under sections 377, 341, 323 and 506 of the IPC.