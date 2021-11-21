The Wizard of Warangal

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Dr Pamulaparthi Rama Rao, who has been treating people free of cost for the past several years, is still at the forefront of helping scores of patients resolve their disc-related problems and spondylitis, even after his retirement as an ayurvedic doctor.A renowned practitioner who made headlines for his philanthropic mission of healing patients without using medical equipment, Pamulaparthi Rama Rao gained popularity with his unique disc management technique wherein he uses only his hands. A true wizard he is, Rama Rao’s patients testify.

His fame increased multiple folds in the past few years after the social media boom, as a result of which people belonging to various parts of the world began making a beeline to Warangal to study the practitioner’s technique. Now, people hailing from other countries such as Canada, Ireland, Poland and the United States of America (USA), who have been struggling with disc-related problems, are also consulting him seeking treatment.

Even after his retirement as the vice-principal of the Government Ayurvedic College in the year 2016, Dr Rama Rao, who served as a practitioner for about three decades, continues to attend to hundreds of patients on a daily basis, at a time when he should be enjoying the post-retirement life.

When enquired as to why he never thought of leading a peaceful life after retirement, Rama Rao said that he can never turn a blind eye to those struggling with illnesses. “The one advice my father Pamulaparthi Sadasiva Rao, who was a noted writer, thinker and philosopher, gave when I started working as a practitioner was: never to ignore those who are suffering with ailments. He wanted me to work round-the-clock and help as many people as possible. I still follow his words,” a zestful Rama Rao says.

It was just a few days back that a family from Arunachal Pradesh approached him seeking treatment. Thanks to the doctor’s relentless efforts, they all left the clinic recently with a big smile on their faces.“In a gap of three months, I conducted two medical camps in the United Arab Emirates(UAE). I have organised medical camps in several other countries too,” he adds.

He has also been honoured by the Sri Lankan government for the contributions to the field of Ayurveda and the services he extended to many in distress.“After noticing my works, Sri Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji invited me to hold a medical camp in his ashram in Mysuru for devotees belonging to various States. As requested by him, I now organise medical camps during the first 10 days of every month at the ashram,” Pamulaparthi Rama Rao shares.

G Savithramma, 52, belonging to Kadapa says that she is a living testimony to the capabilities of the practitioner. “I came to his clinic with major disc-related problems. At the time of arrival, I couldn’t even move from the bed, let alone walk. All I remember now is that the doctor came near me and started ‘unknotting’ some muscles in my back. In just a few minutes, he asked me to get up. I was shocked to hear that. But when tried, I was able to. That was miraculous,” she adds.B Subramanyam from Khammam district likened the doctor to god for curing his spondylitis.