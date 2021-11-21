Why focus on Rabi when farmers are worried about Kharif, asks Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s plan to send a delegation to Delhi, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy asked him set his priorities right. “He (KCR) is talking about the paddy crop in the upcoming Rabi season, when farmers are losing their lives trying to sell their Kharif produce,” he said.

Speaking at a candle-light rally on Necklace Road, held in memory of the 700-odd farmers, who lost their lives resisting the farm laws, he demanded that the State government compensate the families of farmers who had lost their lives “because of his policies”. “Farmers have been eagerly awaiting to sell their paddy to the government. Owing to the State’s negligence, their crop is getting damaged. The State should first apprise the farmers of the measures it would take to protect their crop,” he said.

He found KCR’s announcement of extending support to north India’s farmers ridiculous, as the CM had “failed to provide succour to the families of some 40,000 farmers, who had died after the formation of Telangana”. “The most recent death of a paddy farmer in Kamareddy was declared as a natural death,” he said.