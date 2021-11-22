Hyderabad-based Muslim forum seeks repeal of triple talaq law
The city-based United Muslim Forum has demanded repealing of the triple talaq bill on the lines of farm laws, citing it has only increased the hardships of Muslim women.
HYDERABAD: The city-based United Muslim Forum has demanded repealing of the triple talaq bill on the lines of farm laws, citing it has only increased the hardships of Muslim women. In a media statement, the Forum, a confederation of Muslim organisations which has been vocal about the triple talaq law ever since it was passed, once again reiterated its stand and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal it.
While welcoming the PM’s decision on farm laws, they also urged him to scrap CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) in the national interest. The Forum held that even the demonstrations against CAA had been peaceful, but it was given a communal colour by anti-social elements to undermine the Gandhian way of protest.