KCR, Jagan meet for first time post water dispute

In the recent months, trading of allegations and counter-allegations between the two had reached a crescendo regarding the raging dispute.

Published: 22nd November 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao shares a light moment with his AP counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a private event in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Ministers of both Telugu States — K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy — met for the first time on Sunday after the issue of water sharing between the States cropped up a few months ago.

They met at a private function in the city. Informal talk between the duo led to intrigue in political circles, as the meeting occurred just before Rao left for Delhi to take up the issue of paddy procurement with the Centre. They met each other at the marriage ceremony of Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy’s granddaughter in the city. 

A few minutes of informal talk between the Chief Ministers caught the attention of those who were present on the occasion. Jagan, who was asked to sit beside Rao, was received with warmth by the latter, who stood up to welcome him. For a few minutes, the entire focus of the event shifted to the two men, as cameramen present on the spot vied to take their pictures. The Chief Ministers left the venue after greeting the newlyweds. In the recent months, trading of allegations and counter-allegations between the two had reached a crescendo regarding the raging dispute.

