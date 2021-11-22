KTR attributes Swachh awards to govt’s vision

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao said Telangana government’s commitment towards overall development was aiding urban local bodies bag awards at the national level.

After the formation of Telangana, the State government was ensuring comprehensive development in both urban or rural areas, he said, adding that rapid urban development would pave the way for further prosperity in the State.

After formation of the State, the government took up several innovative initiatives and this resulted in a qualitative change in the towns’ and the ULBs’ approach towards sanitation, he said. The Minister appreciated officials and public representatives for the State receiving Swachh Survekshan Awards. He met the officials and public representatives who had won the awards at New Delhi and congratulated them.

He said after the formation of Telangana, the State government was ensuring comprehensive development in both urban and rural areas. Towards this, apart from extending special funds to towns, many development programmes were taken up specifically for the towns, the Minister said.

He stated that Telangana was not only excelling at the State level in urban administration but was also performing well in PM Svanidhi and other programmes at the national level. He pointed out that Telangana had bagged second place in the Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge, besides bagging 11 other Swacch Survekshan awards at the national level. All this was possible because of the dedicated efforts and coordination among the Municipal Administration Department staff, he said.

“Other municipalities and municipal corporations should get inspired from those that have won the awards at the national level”, he said, and wanted towns in the State to implement more developmental programmes to get national-level recognition.