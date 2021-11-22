STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR attributes Swachh awards to govt’s vision

The Minister appreciated officials and public representatives for the State receiving Swachh Survekshan Awards.

Published: 22nd November 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao congratulates Telangana’s municipal officials who bagged awards under the Swachh Bharat Mission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao said Telangana government’s commitment towards overall development was aiding urban local bodies bag awards at the national level. 

After the formation of Telangana, the State government was ensuring comprehensive development in both urban or rural areas, he said, adding that rapid urban development would pave the way for further prosperity in the State.

After formation of the State, the government took up several innovative initiatives and this resulted in a qualitative change in the towns’ and the ULBs’ approach towards sanitation, he said. The Minister appreciated officials and public representatives for the State receiving Swachh Survekshan Awards. He met the officials and public representatives who had won the awards at New Delhi and congratulated them. 

He said after the formation of Telangana, the State government was ensuring comprehensive development in both urban and rural areas. Towards this, apart from extending special funds to towns, many development programmes were taken up specifically for the towns, the Minister said.

He stated that Telangana was not only excelling at the State level in urban administration but was also performing well in PM Svanidhi and other programmes at the national level. He pointed out that Telangana had bagged second place in the Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge, besides bagging 11 other Swacch Survekshan awards at the national level. All this was possible because of the dedicated efforts and coordination among the Municipal Administration Department staff, he said.

“Other municipalities and municipal corporations should get inspired from those that have won the awards at the national level”, he said, and wanted towns in the State to implement more developmental programmes to get national-level recognition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp