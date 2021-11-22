Man kills self at Peddapalli railway station

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a ghastly incident, a daily wage labourer from Odisha killed himself by walking towards a speeding train at the Peddapalli railway station, on Sunday. Though other passengers attempted to warn the man, their efforts went in vain as the train had entered the railway station by then. The deceased person has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, belonging to Kaira village in Odisha. According to police, the victim had mental health issues. A case has been registered and the railway police have initiated an investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050, or N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention 1800-121-203040.)