STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana govt to establish winter shelters for the homeless

During winter, across the city, one can find homeless people on pavements, platforms of railway stations and underneath flyovers.

Published: 22nd November 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

homeless man, poor, poverty, income inequality

A homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk. (Photo | Pexels.com)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the advent of winter in Telangana, the MAUD department has asked GHMC and all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to prepare a winter action plan to accommodate all urban homeless people in shelters. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has directed the State government to implement the plan by the first week of December, 2021 before the temperatures drop further.

During winter, across the city, one can find homeless people on pavements, platforms of railway stations and underneath flyovers. They are usually sitting or  sleeping with blankets wrapped around them in open areas, without a roof over their heads. Some of them gather around fires to get protection from the cold. Poor people, mostly elderly ones, and disabled and mentally challenged persons are also among the homeless.

Sources told Express that the ULBs have been advised to mobilise homeless persons by identifying hotspots where they congregate, by taking up a bi-weekly survey in each hotspot, and then shift them to shelters for urban homeless (SUH). Covid test and basic health check-up will be conducted for the beneficiaries, and a database of their records will be maintained.

In case of inadequate capacity of SUHs, temporary shelters may be arranged, which will be equipped with facilities like heating, bedding,  sanitiser, hand wash, drinking water, toilet and other arrangements, in compliance with SUH guidelines. 

In Greater Hyderabad limits, nearly 15 shelter homes are maintained by NGOs. The SUHs  should be disinfected regularly and residents should be sensitised with regard to precautionary measures to be followed to combat the effects of the pandemic. All these exercises need to be completed by the first week of December. GHMC and the ULBs have been told to submit a compliance report on the action plan to MoHUA by December 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana urban homeless winter shelters
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp