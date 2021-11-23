Affiliation due only for 60 private colleges: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has clarified that only 60 Intermediate colleges are in queue for affiliation, as most of the colleges have not applied for the same this year due to various reasons.

The TSBIE requested the media and social media platforms not to confuse the students and parents with misinformation.

Unconfirmed reports about the number of colleges seeking affiliations have been abound on various media platforms for the past few weeks, which has concerned parents and students alike. Reports claiming that more than 300 private Intermediate colleges across the State don't yet have affiliation for this academic year have gone viral on social media.

As a result, a large number of people have started making the rounds of TSBIE, seeking confirmation on how many colleges are not affiliated. Clarifying the same, TSBIE secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said, "Not 300, only 60 applications are pending; 11 are pending with the department and 49 have been sent to the government for approval."

He added that about 1,609 applications had been received for affiliation, of which 1,536 had made payments, while 1,480 approvals had been sanctioned. He requested parents and students not to worry, as almost all the colleges had got affiliation.

"My son recently enrolled in a college for this academic year. I am here to confirm whether the college in which my son is studying is recognised or not. I have paid the full fees, but the news being circulated on social media has disturbed me. My son cannot appear for final exams if his college is not affiliated," said Mariyam, mother of an intermediate student, who had come to the TSBIE office.

As per Board of Intermediate Education officials, a few colleges have not applied for affiliation for this academic year. But the Board is still accepting applications as the managements are experiencing financial problems due to the pandemic.