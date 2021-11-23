GMR Prime service to assist flyers

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 23rd November 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad International Airport on Monday announced its ‘prime guest service’, wherein a specially trained team helps passengers in need of assistance at the airport. The services provided include express check in, personalized passenger assistance service, porter service, lounge access and fast track security clearance, among others.

According to GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL), these prime services will ensure a hassle-free boarding experience en-route to passengers’ destinations. “With an array of exciting services to meet your requirements, GMR Prime offers customised packages with professional assistance to corporate customers, leisure travellers, senior citizens etc. From the time you get dropped off to entering the airport for your travel, if you are a departing passenger or an arriving passenger, GMR Prime will be your go-to buddy,” GHIAL authorities said.

