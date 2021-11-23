Mariyamma custodial death: 'Will pass suitable order', says Telangana HC after plea for CID probe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, on Monday, reserved its orders in the Mariyamma custodial death case.

On the directions of the court, CBI's Hyderabad Superintendent of Police C Kalyan appeared before the bench along with Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat.

Advocate General BS Prasad informed the court that the police had followed National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines while conducting the post-mortem examination and inquest in the case. "In one month, the Rachakonda CP dismissed the two errant police officers, and the others who are involved in the case are being investigated," the AG said.

He further urged the court to hand over the investigation to the State CID, rather than the CBI, as entrusting the case to the latter would affect the morale of Telangana police. After hearing the AG's contentions, the CJ reserved its orders and said, "We will pass an appropriate order."