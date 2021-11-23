Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's Delhi trip to divert attention from bypoll loss: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday described Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's ongoing Delhi visit as nothing less than an attention diversion tactic aimed to deflect people's attention from the Huzurabad debacle.

Speaking to mediapersons at the State BJP office on Monday, Reddy alleged that despite spending huge amounts of money, the ruling TRS had failed to win the byelection. He termed Rao's visit to Delhi as a new drama.

Expressing anguish that Rao was spreading falsehood against the Central government, he said this was happening despite clarity being accorded by the Centre that other than parboiled rice, it would procure 'every single grain'.

"KCR is trying to prop up a non-issue to suit his political advantage. His family is adept at lying and their politics depend on this tactic," he said. While taking a jibe at the notion that Telangana was a 'surplus State', he said that under Rao's leadership, the State was not even able to clear payments to contractors.

He explained that he was not against extending financial support to Punjab's farmers, but he questioned the Chief Minister's silence on farmers' deaths within Telangana. "What about farmers of Telangana? Do they not come under your responsibility?" he asked.