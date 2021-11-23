Telangana government objects to Godavari River Management Board's visits to irrigation projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Irrigation officials have objected to Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) officials visiting various projects and preparing ‘handing over notes' unilaterally.

"It is desirable that the Board Secretariat shall act only within the ambit of the Board/sub-committee's decisions," Telangana Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar told the GRMB chairman through a letter on Monday.

"During the 12th special board meeting, the Telangana State has once again reiterated that Peddavagu is the only project to be taken over by the Board. It was also made known during the meeting that Telangana government doesn't see any reason or necessity for GRMB taking over jurisdiction of such projects serving Telangana exclusively. Thereafter, the handing over notes of Peddavagu medium irrigation project were finalised in the meeting based on the sub-committee's report," he said.

"This being so, the Board Secretariat is unilaterally conducting project site visits without the involvement of any member of the sub-committee in such visits, and thereafter the handing over notes are also being prepared without their involvement. This is against the practices in vogue and not acceptable. Such visits to project sites and the preparation of the handing over notes need prior approval of the Board or the sub-committee," Muralidhar said.

However, he said that Telangana shall always facilitate the visit of any personnel of the Board's Secretariat but shall not accept the views of such officers' visits without any direction from the Board.

"It is once again reiterated that Telangana does not see any reason or necessity for GRMB to take over jurisdiction of any other projects serving exclusively Telangana, other than Peddavagu project, and it would not be prudent for participation in the preparatory handing over notes, pending approval from the State government," he said.