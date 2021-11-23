We have aided Telangana farmers also: State minister S Niranjan Reddy to Opposition

By Express News Service

YDERABAD: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy refuted allegations by the Opposition that while the State government had announced Rs 3 lakh to each to the kin of 750 farmers who died in the agitation in north India, it had failed to provide assistance to local farmers.

In a statement, the Minister recalled that the State's farmers had got Rs 3,384.95 crore as part of Rythu Bima in the last three years, which amounted to Rs 5 lakh for each farmer. He said that it was shameful on part of the BJP and Congress leaders to oppose the State government's financial assistance to the north Indian farmers. The BJP and the Congress never helped the farmers, he said.

"There has been no shortage of power, fertilisers and seeds in the State in the last seven years," he said. Reddy said for 2021-22, the State government had paid Rythu Bima premium for 35.64 lakh farmers and had spendt Rs 60,000 crore on agriculture and allied sectors.