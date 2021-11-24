AIMIM's presence in Uttar Pradesh is only helping BJP: Ex-Telangana minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the AIMIM, which would be contesting for 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, was helping the BJP by polarising votes based on religious lines.

Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that the friendship between MIM and BJP was no more a secret and that party chief Asaduddin Owaisi's real intention while highlighting the issues of CAA and NRC was to polarise votes in UP.

"His actual intention is not to seek the repeal of these two controversial laws, but to benefit the BJP by polarising voters," Shabbir Ali said in a media statement. The Congress leader further alleged that Owaisi had earlier sabotaged many agitations against the CAA and NRC in different parts of the country, especially Telangana.