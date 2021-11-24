KRMB issue: 'Projects in Jal Shakti Ministry's gazette list tentative', says Telangana witness

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana witness Ghanshyam Jha appearing before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on Tuesday said that the list of projects and jurisdictions mentioned in the Jal Shakti Ministry's gazette notification was tentative and subject to the final order of the Tribunal. "Thus, the operation of Pothireddypadu will be decided by thereafter," he said.

Jha said this in response to a question raised by Andhra Pradesh advocate R Venkataramani. The latter had said that in view of the conferment of jurisdiction to the KRMB, every aspect of Pothireddypadu head regulator would now be under the Board's ambit.