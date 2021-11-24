STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KRMB issue: 'Projects in Jal Shakti Ministry's gazette list tentative', says Telangana witness

Andhra Pradesh had said that in view of the conferment of jurisdiction to the KRMB, every aspect of Pothireddypadu head regulator would now be under the Board's ambit.

The State Irrigation officials on Thursday urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to take into account only 20 per cent of the water drawn for domestic and drinking water purposes.

HYDERABAD: Telangana witness Ghanshyam Jha appearing before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal on Tuesday said that the list of projects and jurisdictions mentioned in the Jal Shakti Ministry's gazette notification was tentative and subject to the final order of the Tribunal.  "Thus, the operation of Pothireddypadu will be decided by thereafter," he said. 

Jha said this in response to a question raised by Andhra Pradesh advocate R Venkataramani. The latter had said that in view of the conferment of jurisdiction to the KRMB, every aspect of Pothireddypadu head regulator would now be under the Board's ambit. 

