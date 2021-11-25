STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After 15 years, restoration of Thousand Pillar Temple's mandapa resumes

The Thousand Pillar Temple, a part of which is the mandapa, was built by Kakatiyan King Rudra Deva in 1163 AD.

Published: 25th November 2021 09:01 AM

The Kalyana Mandapa of the Thousand Pillar Temple in Hanamkonda before it was deemed unsafe and dismantled in 2006.

By Vivek Bhoomi 
HYDERABAD: The 15-year-long wait for the total restoration of the ‘Kalyana Mandapa’ of the Thousand Pillar Temple in Hanamkonda may finally end, as the stapati (architect), who had abandoned the work due to pending remuneration, is going to complete the final works from Thursday. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) recently reinstated the stapati after completing the tender process.The structure, comprising 132 pillar, was dismantled in 2006 as it had become weak. After years of delay, works were carried out by the stapati in phases, for which Rs 7.5 crore was spent. 

The foundation was laid by utilising sand-box technology, with granular piles used for strengthening. Seven layers of Pradakshanapada (platform on which devotees can go around the temple) and five layers of Kakshasana (a kind of porch) were built to bring the structure to the floor-level. Cavity walls have been laid enclosing the mandapa and most of the pillars have been erected, bringing the structure to the roof-level, after which the work was halted abruptly.

The final work of constructing the roof beams and the roof would be taken up under the present work order given to the stapati in two phases, and the ASI has been given 100 days to complete the work. Sources who have been involved in the renovation works informed Express that 13 missing pillars were remade without the use of cement, iron or concrete, and the renovation work was carried out without even 1 mm of variation.

The Thousand Pillar Temple, a part of which is the mandapa, was built by Kakatiyan King Rudra Deva in 1163 AD. It took 72 years for the temple to be completed. The principal deities in the temple are Shiva, Vishnu and Surya. The mandapa is located to the east of the temple. The mandapa had its foundation going six metres deep in the sand and was 9.5 metres high. A total of 2,560 sculptures adorned the mandapa.

Structure dismantled for being weak

The Kalyana Mandapa, comprising 132 pillars, was dismantled in 2006 as it had become weak. After years of delay, works were carried out in phases, for which `7.5 crore was spent

