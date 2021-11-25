CM Chandrasekhar Rao back from ‘uneventful’ Delhi tour

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Wednesday, returned to Hyderabad after his four-day visit to Delhi.The Chief Minister had left for the national capital on Sunday, a day after announcing Rs 3 lakh ex gratia to the kin of farmers who had died in the 13-month-long agitation in Delhi, fuelling speculation that he would confer with the farm union leaders on the burning issues confronting ryots across the country.

Rao had already welcomed the repeal of the farm laws, even as his foot-soldiers claimed that the Centre had climbed down over its rigid stand after KCR staged a dharna at Indira Park in Hyderabad and announced that he would lead the farmers’ agitation. He had slammed the Central government for trying to introduce the Electricity (Amendment ) Bill which seeks, among other things, fixing meters to agriculture pumpsets, and had declared that he was game for a struggle demanding statutory backing to the MSP for agriculture produce.

After he left for Delhi, the Chief Minister stayed indoors and did not meet anyone. The Ministers and officials from the State are camping in Delhi, trying to persuade the Centre to lift Telangana Kharif paddy and also to state in clear, unambiguous terms whether it would procure Rabi rice from Telangana.As Rao did not meet anyone, the Congress slam-dunked him, stating that he was in Delhi to further the TRS’ “unholy and covert relations” with the BJP.