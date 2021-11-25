STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

In a first in Telangana, two Adivasi women file nominations for MLC elections

The BJP, Congress and MIM have extended their support to Adivasi women who were contesting as Independents, according to the Adivasi leaders. 

Published: 25th November 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the history of MLC elections in Telangana, Adivasis have sought for representation in the legislative council by fielding two women from the community as Independent candidates. They filed their nominations on Tuesday and their candidature is supported by Adivasi people’s organisations.

G Sudha Rani filed her nomination for the MLC seat under the local bodies’ quota for erstwhile Khammam district and P Pushpa Rani for the erstwhile Adilabad MLC seat. The leaders of Adivasi organisations claimed that though they had submitted representations to the highest political authority in the TRS, seeking a chance to represent the marginalised communities they belonged to in the legislative council, their pleas went unheard. 

“In recent years, we have seen MLCs from the Lambada community, but in the history of 75 years of Independent India, there was never an instance when an Adivasi was nominated either as an MLC or as a Rajya Sabha member in Telangana,” said an Adivasi leader, during the nomination of Pushpa Rani.The BJP, Congress and MIM have extended their support to Adivasi women who were contesting as Independents, according to the Adivasi leaders. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLC elections Telangana Adivasi
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp