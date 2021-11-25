OBC Morcha workers stage stir over scholarship delay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Activists of BJP’s OBC Morcha staged protests at the BC Bhavan in Masab Tank on Wednesday, demanding that the State government release funds for fee reimbursement and scholarships for BC students, which they claimed were pending to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore.

The activists said that the managements of educational institutions were putting pressure on the parents due to the government’s delay in releasing the funds. They also claimed that during the 2018 elections, loans were disbursed to some BCs, but that since then, 5.5 lakh BCs have been waiting for loans. The activists were taken into custody by the police stationed there, only to be released later.