Ryots suffer due to no patta, no purchase rule

M’sagar farmers say since govt has blocked all lands under submergence zone in Dharani, they aren’t getting pattas

Published: 25th November 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Oustees of Mogilicheruvu thanda argue with the officials.

Oustees of Mogilicheruvu thanda argue with the officials.

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: It appears as if the Mallannasagar oustees are being forced to knock on the doors of all government departments multiple times before getting something that is rightfully theirs. The negligence of the officials concerned is reportedly taking a toll on those displaced by the Komuravelli Mallannasagar reservoir constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Though the faceoff between the government and those displaced by the largest reservoir to be constructed under KLIS has been going on for quite some time now, it is likely to reach another peak soon as the oustees are not able to get pattas for their lands, leaving scores of them in dire straits. According to oustees, the officials have adopted a step-motherly attitude towards them by not procuring the paddy grown in Mallannasagar submergence villages. 

20 days on, no procurement yet

Farmers of these villages say that they have been running from pillar to post for the past 20 days as the authorities have made it clear that they won’t purchase the grains unless the ryots produce their patta passbooks.Ryots say that though they approached both the Revenue and Civil Supplies departments seeking pattas, the officials have been turning a blind eye to them. As a result, huge heaps of paddy have piled up at various procurement centres. 

When enquired as to why they were not able to get pattas, the farmers said it was because the government has blocked all lands under the submergence zone of Mallannasagar in Dharani portal that they weren’t receiving passbooks. It may be recalled that a total of seven villages fall under the submergence zone of the Mallannasagar project.While the government managed to acquire a major portion of the required land, several oustees who were not impressed by the offered rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package approached the court without selling their plots to the government. However, the government reportedly went ahead and blocked all lands under the submergence zone in the Dharani portal, making it impossible for the ousted farmers to get pattas. 

‘I haven’t sold my land to govt, but it blocked mine too’

Speaking to Express, Srikanth, a farmer belonging to Lakshmapur village, complained that though he hasn’t sold his land to the government, the officials were troubling him by not issuing patta passbooks. 
Several farmers in distress allege that the revenue officials, who had promised to issue patta passbooks by the time they vacate villages, are now acting as if they have nothing to do with the matter. Ryots point out that the situation is the same in all seven villages. Local ryots say that an entire lorry of paddy is currently lying unpurchased in Lakshmapur. Venting their ire over the apathy of officials, farmers Sattaiah and Pitla Yadagiri said that they were targeting the oustees. 

Issue can be resolved only by govt: Thoguta Tahsildar

When contacted, Thoguta Tahsildar said that the farmers can apply for new patta passbooks through Mee Seva centres. He however said that the matter can’t be resolved at the district level as the government has blocked all lands in the submerging villages and it was up to the government to make a decision. When asked about the inordinate delay in paddy purchase, the revenue official said that it doesn’t come under his purview and that it has to be taken care of by the agriculture and civil supplies officials.

‘Targeting us on purpose’

'Targeting us on purpose'

