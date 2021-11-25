Saffron corporators deny any vandalism

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP corporators, on Wednesday, claimed that they had not resorted to vandalism at Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi’s office on Tuesday, alleging that it was the police who had instigated the party workers and in the melee which followed, few pots were damaged, for which they were not responsible.

Addressing the media at BJP party office in Barkatpura on Wednesday, BJP corporator D Karunakar said that this was not the first time that they had held a protest at the Mayor’s office and they just went there to demand that she hold the general body meeting.

“Under Section 88 (D) of the GHMC Act, a special meeting could be convened in the authority of the GHMC Commissioner. We had represented this to the commissioner on November 2, but surprisingly a pre-dated notification for electing standing committee members was released on November 1,” he said.

Corporator Srinivas Reddy alleged that out of Rs 2,453 crore funds from the various finance commissions during the last 7 years, only Rs 1,014 crore was spent in GHMC and the rest was diverted to other schemes.

Pointing out that the GHMC was in deficit by Rs 4,500 crore for which it was paying Rs 34 crore as monthly interest to banks, he said that under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the government had applied for Rs 2,500 crore as loans by submitting bonds, for which only Rs 1,400 crore was given by banks as loans. The banks were not willing to lend more.Cases under sections 448, 427, 147, 149 under IPC have been registered against 11 BJP corporators, in response to the complaint lodged by Vijay, AE, GHMC on Tuesday.

‘Single-door policy of KTR’

BJP corporators demanded that the govt discuss sanction of funds instead of a unilateral decision through a “single-door policy of Minister K T Rama Rao to benefit a few big contractors”.